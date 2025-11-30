Duplantis, McLaughlin Levrone Honored as World Athletics’ Athletes of the Year



Nairobi: Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has extended a congratulatory message to Samuel Eto’o following his re-election as president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). Simeon-Okraku praised Eto’o for the transformational impact his first tenure has had on Cameroonian football.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Simeon-Okraku highlighted that Eto’o’s re-election reflects the progress made under his stewardship and the confidence of the Cameroonian football community in his ability to deliver further change. He reaffirmed the strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the Ghana and Cameroon football federations.





Eto’o, a four-time African Player of the Year, was re-elected FECAFOOT president on Saturday. As the sole candidate for the position, the 44-year-old received 85 out of 87 votes from FECAFOOT’s general assembly.

