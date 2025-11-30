Hot News :

Duplantis, McLaughlin Levrone Honored as World Athletics’ Athletes of the Year

Real Madrid Held to Draw by Girona as Barcelona Tops La Liga

Levante Sacks Coach Calero After Defeat to Athletic Bilbao

Chelsea Holds Arsenal in Tense Draw; Manchester United Secures Victory Over Crystal Palace

Ghana FA Chief Reaffirms Cooperation with Cameroonian Football in Congratulatory Message to Eto’o

Costa Strike Sends Boca Juniors into Semifinals

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Ghana FA Chief Reaffirms Cooperation with Cameroonian Football in Congratulatory Message to Eto’o

Share This Article:


Nairobi: Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has extended a congratulatory message to Samuel Eto’o following his re-election as president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). Simeon-Okraku praised Eto’o for the transformational impact his first tenure has had on Cameroonian football.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Simeon-Okraku highlighted that Eto’o’s re-election reflects the progress made under his stewardship and the confidence of the Cameroonian football community in his ability to deliver further change. He reaffirmed the strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the Ghana and Cameroon football federations.



Eto’o, a four-time African Player of the Year, was re-elected FECAFOOT president on Saturday. As the sole candidate for the position, the 44-year-old received 85 out of 87 votes from FECAFOOT’s general assembly.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.