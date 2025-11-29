Ambassador Zhao Weiping Attends Ceremony for China-Aided Satellite Project in Namibia



Windhoek: The handover and takeover certificate signing ceremony for the China-Aided Satellite Ground Data Receiving Station and Processing System Construction Project in Namibia took place in Windhoek. The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping, who signed the project handover and takeover certificate alongside Dr. Lisho Mundia, Deputy Executive Director of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture of Namibia.

According to African Press Organization, Ambassador Zhao remarked that the project is the first high-tech initiative aided by China in Namibia, marking a significant milestone for Namibia’s scientific and technological development. This project is an example of the implementation of the spirit of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, aimed at strengthening modernization efforts with African countries. Zhao expressed his hope for continued cooperation between China and Namibia in the science and technology sectors.

Dr. Lisho Mundia conveyed gratitude for Chin

a’s support and highlighted China’s leadership in high-tech fields, including space technology. He emphasized Namibia’s appreciation for China’s willingness to share science and knowledge and expressed a keen interest in furthering cooperation in science and technology with China.