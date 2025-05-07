Namibian Athletes Secure Spots at Tokyo Deaflympics



Windhoek: Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, has announced a N.dollars 1.27 billion budget allocation for her ministry, dedicated to youth empowerment and development. Steenkamp made the announcement on Tuesday during her presentation of the Vote 27 budget for the 2025/26 financial year in the National Assembly. She said the budget reflects the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and sport development, highlighting a 46 per cent increase from the previous year’s allocation.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Steenkamp emphasised that N.dollars 301 million is dedicated specifically to youth development, training, and employment programmes. Among the key initiatives funded are the National Youth Service, which received N.dollars 117.6 million, and the National Youth Council, which was allocated N.dollars 34.2 million to implement youth programmes. Steenkamp explained that the ministry aims to equip out-of-school and unemployed youth with skills to enhance employability and foster self-reliance. “We remain committed to integrating our young citizens into the mainstream economy,” she said.





Steenkamp also outlined plans to establish a National Youth Fund to consolidate entrepreneurship initiatives, including the Namibia Youth Credit Scheme, which has been allocated N.dollars 14.5 million for loans to young entrepreneurs. “We are also starting consultations on regional youth agricultural cooperatives and a national apprenticeship and internship program targeting 10 000 apprentices and 5 000 interns annually,” she said. The minister highlighted successes from the previous year, noting that 862 youths received technical and vocational training, while 749 were trained in entrepreneurship, with 553 receiving loans.





She also earmarked funds for youth-focused events, including International Youth Day and World AIDS Day commemorations. The minister urged parliamentarians to support the budget, stating that the Vote 27 budget for the 2025/26 financial year presents renewed hope and opportunity to empower the Namibian youth.

