Namibian Athletes Secure Spots at Tokyo Deaflympics

AUSC Region 5 Games Receive N.dollars 127 Million Funding for 2025 Event

Zaamwani Appointed to Namibian National Assembly as Non-Voting Member

Government Allocates N.dollars 1.27 Billion for Youth Empowerment in 2025/26 Budget

Three More Suspects Arrested in Namdia Diamond Heist

Security Guard Allegedly Takes Own Life While on Duty at Pharmacy

Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has appointed Inge Zaamwani, the former Presidential Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Private Sector Interface, as a non-voting member of the National Assembly. This appointment comes after the dismissal of Mac Albert Hengari, the former Minister of Land Reform, Fisheries and Agriculture.



According to Namibia Press Agency, a statement released on Wednesday by the Presidency confirmed that Zaamwani’s appointment is effective immediately, in accordance with Article 32 (5) of the Namibian Constitution. During the swearing-in ceremony held on Wednesday morning, it was also announced that Zaamwani would fill the vacancy left by Hengari’s sacking in late April.



The Presidency expressed President Nandi-Ndaitwah’s confidence in Zaamwani’s capabilities, stating, “President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah expresses confidence in the ability of Ms Zaamwani to execute the mandate entrusted to her and wishes her well in the execution of her legislative duties.” Prior to this appointment, Zaamwani, aged 66, served as the managing director of Namdeb Holdings.

