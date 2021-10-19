Gunners to clash with Civics in MTC NFA Cup Aweh final

Mighty Gunners booked themselves a spot in the final of the MTC Namibia Football Association (NFA) Cup Aweh after a 4-1 penalty shootout win at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis on Saturday.

Gunners drew 2-2 against 2017 NFA cup winners Young African after 90 minutes of football in front of a handful of supporters.

With the win, Gunners will now be making their third appearance in the NFA cup final.

The Otjiwarongo-based outfit dominated the first half where they scored two goals through Olsen Ameb and Vernon Klazen.

But the second half was a different ballgame as Young African coach, Maleagi Ngarizemo, had other plans for his opponents who was on the back foot for most of the second half.

Tapiwa Musekiwa got a consolation goal for Young African before Under-20 national team defender Ngazikue Kandetu forced the game to extra time with his equaliser.

During extra time both teams gave it their all but had little to show in terms of goals as the winner was decided through the penalty shoot-out. Gunners were emphatic with their kicks scoring all four spot kicks taken while Young African missed three of their four spot kicks for a final outcome of 4-1 in favour of Gunners.

In an interview with the media Gunners coach Gebhardt Hengari said he was happy to reach the final for the third time.

“I can now say it’s a four years journey for us in this competition. We were in the final in 2013, then 2017 and we made it through once again which will be third time lucky for us,” said Hengari who added that this time around they are going to lift the trophy for the first time in Swakopmund.

On Saturday, 23 October 2021 at the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund, action will start with the third and fourth place play-off between Blue Waters and Young African while the final of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh will be contested for by Gunners and Civics.

The cup winner will walk away with N.dollars 500 000, N.dollars 250 000 for the losing finalist while the third and fourth finishers will receive N.dollars 150 000 and N.dollars 100 000 respectively.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency