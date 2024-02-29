Health minister satisfied with N.dollars 10.8 billion budget

WINDHOEK: The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, says the ministry will put the N.dollars 10.8 billion it received to good use. Shangula was reacting to Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi's 2024/25 budget tabling speech delivered in the National Assembly on Wednesday. He told Nampa that they are going to do more with the money they have been allocated with. 'This is the first time that the Ministry of Health and Social Services gets N.dollars 10 billion since its inception and we are quite comfortable with that, not only with the amount of money we received but also how we deploy the resources that are made available to us, which is critically important,' Shangula said. He has since urged members of the public to be grateful for whatever amounts each sector received. 'Let us understand that there is only so much money that can be distributed. Not everyone will be catered for, just like in our own homes. We must understand this at a macro level and appreciate what we received,' Shang ula stressed. He further maintained that the 2024/25 budget is one of the best to have ever been tabled in the National Assembly. 'I wish to congratulate the Minister of Finance for a well-crafted budget. It touched on all aspects of our human endeavour and it is a positive budget in the sense that almost all sectors got an increase in the appropriation,' he added. He noted that much emphasis has been put on capital development to ensure that the investment in some sectors drives the economy forward, so that more money will be available to the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA), to redistribute to other sectors. 'It is a well-balanced budget,' Shangula told this news agency. Source: The Namibia Press Agency