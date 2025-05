Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s stock market ended lower Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.53 percent to close at 23,258.31 points. The decline was observed across various key indices in the market.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.31 percent to end at 8,443.87 points. Additionally, the Hang Seng Tech Index saw a decrease of 0.15 percent, closing at 5,174.64 points.