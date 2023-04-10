Host Otjozondjupa in football and netball finals at Newspaper Cup

Otjozondjupa will take on Kavango West on Monday in the finals of The Namibian Newspaper Cup tournament underway at Otjiwarongo.

The Otjozondjupa regional football team Monday morning advanced to the final after defeating Oshana Region 3-0.

Kavango West Region made it after beating Hardap on penalties by 4 goals to 3 after a 1-1 draw during their match at the Paresis Sports Complex.

Oshana and Hardap will now face each other in the losers category, for third and fourth spots in the popular annual national tournament.

In the netball, finals are scheduled for Otjozondjupa against Khomas, leaving Omaheke to battle Kavango West in the third and fourth positions.

The finals for both netball and football are scheduled for Monday afternoon here, before the new champions are crowned.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency