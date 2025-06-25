3 Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon

New collaboration enhances accessibility to IBFD’s authoritative tax resources for institutions subscribed to Research4Life

Amsterdam, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) has joined Research4Life as a contributing publisher, providing free or low-cost access to a selection of its leading tax publications for eligible institutions in low- and middle-income countries.

Fostering Inclusivity, Diversity, and Equity in Scholarly Communication

Research4Life supports more than 11,500 institutions across over 125 countries, working to empower research, teaching, and policymaking through equitable access to high-quality academic content. Since its establishment, Research4Life has facilitated access to millions of peer-reviewed sources across various disciplines, strengthening academic and professional communities around the world. By joining this global initiative, IBFD reinforces its commitment to fostering sound tax policy and capacity-building worldwide. As part of the partnership, Research4Life users will gain access to IBFD’s World Tax Journal, International Tax Studies Journal, and its extensive Open Archive Books collection, all recognized as authoritative resources in the field of international taxation.

“Joining Research4Life as a contributing publisher is a natural step for IBFD.” said Belema Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre, and Member of the IBFD Executive Board. “Our books and journals are trusted by tax researchers and practitioners around the world to support their work and deepen their expertise. This partnership opens the door for a wider audience, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, to access and apply our resources meaningfully in their own research and practice. We are proud to support Research4Life’s mission to ‘foster inclusivity, diversity, and equity in scholarly communication’.”

Promoting Global Tax Education and Research

This partnership is part of IBFD’s broader mission to promote global tax education and research, furthering efforts to make specialized tax knowledge accessible in underserved regions. The impact of this initiative is far-reaching. A university in a developing country, for example, may now have access to IBFD’s tax publications, enabling faculty members and students to develop informed research and recommendations that strengthen tax systems and drive economic growth. Similarly, policymakers in developing economies can leverage IBFD’s research to support fair taxation and improve compliance measures, fostering sustainable fiscal governance.

Craig West, Principal Associate of IBFD Academic, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “At IBFD, our mission is to promote and disseminate the understanding of cross-border taxation at the highest level. Through Research4Life, academics in supported regions can now access high-quality research on international tax matters – enhancing their work, encouraging engagement with IBFD, and contributing fresh perspectives to our platforms. We look forward to sharing knowledge and learning from these communities in return.”

Now Available in the GOALI Collection

The selection of IBFD’s publications are available within Research4Life’s ‘GOALI’ collection, which focuses on academic and peer-reviewed journals, publications and databases on law and social sciences. Institutions subscribed to Research4Life can now explore IBFD’s tax resources to strengthen research and policymaking efforts worldwide.

Looking ahead, IBFD remains committed to expanding the accessibility of specialized tax research and continuing to support initiatives that promote fair and effective tax policy. This partnership marks a significant milestone in IBFD’s efforts, and the organization looks forward to exploring further ways to enhance global tax education and research collaboration. Learn more at www.IBFD.org.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia and the business sector in over 150 countries. www.ibfd.org

About Research4Life

Research4Life is a partnership of five UN agencies, WHO, FAO, UNEP, WIPO, ILO, Cornell and Yale Universities, the International Association of Scientific, Technical & Medical Publishers and over 200 international publishers. Research4Life‘s mission is to build an inclusive, diverse and equitable scholarly communications environment by delivering free or low-cost access and user-focused training and resources to researchers in low- and middle-income countries. https://www.research4life.org





