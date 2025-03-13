Russia Declares Final Stage of Military Operation in Kursk Region: Peskov



Jakarta: The Indonesian government is aiming to enhance its collaboration with Saudi Arabia in the realms of higher education, science, and technology. This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Indonesia’s Minister for Higher Education, Science and Technology, Brian Yuliarto, and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Faisal Abdullah H. Amodi.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the discussions included a proposed cooperation plan focused on various initiatives, such as inter-academic collaboration and research projects that benefit both nations. Brian Yuliarto emphasized the commitment to expand cooperation between Indonesian and Saudi Arabian universities, highlighting the importance of deeper partnerships.





Yuliarto mentioned his own collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the potential for Indonesian professors to engage with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia on joint research programs or projects.





Ambassador Amodi welcomed the initiative, recognizing the substantial opportunities for collaboration in these sectors. He noted that many Indonesian students already study in Saudi Arabia and expressed hope for more Indonesian universities to receive accreditation from Saudi Arabia, potentially attracting Saudi students to Indonesia.





Both parties plan to reconvene after the Eid Al Fitr holiday to further develop and finalize the cooperation plan.

