Neymar Nears Contract Extension with Santos Amid MLS Speculations



New York: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi warned on Sunday that the international nuclear non-proliferation regime could crumble unless diplomacy returns, following Saturday’s U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Grossi addressed an emergency meeting of the Security Council, highlighting the precarious state of international security after the U.S. bombardments in Iran. He emphasized the urgency of returning to diplomacy, cautioning that failure to do so could lead to violence and destruction on an unprecedented scale, ultimately threatening the global non-proliferation regime.





Grossi called for peace in the Middle East, specifically between Iran and Israel, and urged a return to the negotiating table. He reported that the U.S. strikes caused structural damage but did not result in radioactive releases. Craters at the Fordow site, a primary location for enriching uranium to 60 percent, suggest the use of ground-penetrating munitions by the United States, though the extent of underground damage remains unassessed.





Additional strikes at the Isfahan nuclear site involved cruise missiles, hitting buildings related to uranium conversion and tunnels used for storing enriched material. The Natanz enrichment site also suffered hits, with confirmation of ground-penetrating munitions used by the United States.





Iran has assured the IAEA that there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels at the affected sites, Grossi reported. He reiterated the IAEA’s stance against armed attacks on nuclear facilities, warning of potential radioactive releases with severe consequences.





Grossi stressed that military escalation delays a diplomatic resolution to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons and jeopardizes the global non-proliferation regime. He appealed for restraint and urged the international community to keep the door open for diplomacy, emphasizing that a proliferation of nuclear weapons would not enhance global safety.

