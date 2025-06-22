Neymar Nears Contract Extension with Santos Amid MLS Speculations



Windhoek: Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and accused Western Security Council members of hypocrisy.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Russia vehemently condemns the “irresponsible, dangerous, and provocative” actions taken by the United States against Iran, which is a sovereign country and a UN member state, said Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, during an emergency meeting of the Security Council.





He said the United States carried out unprovoked missile and bomb strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites that were under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. “In doing so, Washington has yet again demonstrated its complete disregard for the position of the international community and reasserted that to advance the interests of its Israeli ally, it is prepared not only to turn a blind eye to the killings of tens of thousands of Palestinian women, children, and elderly people, but also to gamble with the safety and well-being of all humanity,” he said.





Nebenzia warned that the attacks posed radiological risks and threatened the lives and health of large numbers of civilians both within the region and beyond. Through its actions, the United States has opened Pandora’s box, and no one knows what new consequences it may lead to, he cautioned.





He accused Washington of acting unilaterally and outside international norms. “Washington sees itself as the highest judge in the land vested with the right to deliver justice at its sole discretion. Thus, the United States reaffirms that in order to preserve its global hegemony, it is ready to commit any crimes and violations of international law,” he said. Nebenzia said the United States has lost credibility, adding that “none of the sensible members of the international community will believe our American colleagues anymore.”





The Russian envoy also criticized what he called the double standards of Western Security Council members. Nebenzia also noted what he described as the cynical reality in which Iran — a country under IAEA monitoring — is attacked while Israel, which has not joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), remains unchallenged.





He warned that continued escalation could push the Middle East to the brink of a large-scale conflict with “unpredictable consequences for the entire international security architecture.” The whole world could find itself on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe, he warned. “We call for an immediate cessation of aggressive actions by Israel and the United States, and we urge all parties to exercise restraint and return to international diplomacy and negotiations.”

