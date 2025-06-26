IOC Pauses Host Election Process for Future Olympic Games



Lausanne: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a temporary halt to the host election process for future Olympic and Winter Olympic Games. This decision came after a two-day Executive Board meeting concluded in Lausanne, Switzerland, where newly-elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry led discussions.

According to Namibia Press Agency, President Coventry invited IOC members for consultations following her recent inauguration. The “Pause and Reflection” workshop spanned a day and a half, focusing on five main areas: athletes, the Olympic Games, the Olympic Movement, creating a better world through sport, and aspects such as revenue generation and engagement.

A significant topic of discussion was the bidding process and the timing for selecting future Olympic hosts. Coventry announced the formation of a working group to delve into this issue, emphasizing the need for greater member involvement and clarity on the timing of host awards. The experiences of previous host cities like Los Angeles, B

risbane, and the French Alps will serve as learning points for this review.

The IOC Future Host Commission’s recent nomination of the French Alps for the 2030 Winter Olympics, along with the previous long-lead-time awards to Los Angeles and Brisbane, has sparked debate on the optimal timeline for host selection. Coventry highlighted the need for a comprehensive review to determine the best time for such decisions.

In addition to the host selection process, Coventry has prioritized gender issues, announcing plans to establish a working group focused on protecting the female category in sports. This initiative received unanimous support from IOC members, who stressed the importance of consensus among stakeholders.

The Executive Board meeting also addressed other matters, including the reallocation of medals following anti-doping violations and appointments within the IOC Ethics Committee. Notably, the disqualification of Russia’s Tatyana Tomashova and Belgium’s Domien Michiels led to changes in medal standin

gs and team rankings, respectively.

These developments mark a pivotal moment for the IOC as it seeks to refine its processes and uphold its commitment to inclusivity and fairness in the Olympic Movement.