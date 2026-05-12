IPC Condemns Alleged Shooting of Mentally Challenged Man at Otjiwarongo

Otjiwarongo: The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged shooting of the 39-year-old man who is believed to be mentally challenged at Otjiwarongo. The deceased has been identified as Bertold Mwaafa Nakangombe from the Oshana Region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, IPC, in a media statement, stated that Nakangombe's alleged killing comes at a time when the public concern over police brutality and abuse of force continues to grow. "The deceased was not a terrorist, a warlord or an enemy, but a citizen living with a mental illness and needed pure medical attention. Therefore, IPC condemns his killing in the strongest possible terms," it read.

IPC now calls for an immediate, independent investigation into the shooting, as well as a full public transparency report regarding the event. Furthermore, the time has come for Namibia to seriously consider the establishment of an independent police complaints authority, which will be a fully independent, civilian-led organisation mandated to receive complaints, investigate allegations of police misconduct, and recommend prosecution where necessary, stated IPC.

The opposition political party said it is also against the police investigating this matter, arguing that self-investigation is tantamount to self-protection.

According to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha Nakangombe was allegedly shot and killed at about 08h30 on Monday morning after a report from some community members was received that he was terrorising them at a taxi rank while armed with a panga.

A team of police officers responded, and allegedly found Nakangombe armed with a panga, threatening members of the public, said Mbeha. During the intervention, the man allegedly advanced towards one of the police officers at close range while wielding his panga, reportedly about to attack. 'The officer reportedly retreated and subsequently discharged his R5 firearm, striking the man in the head,' Mbeha said.

The victim fell to the ground and was taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where he succumbed. The police officer involved is still not arrested, as investigations are still at an early stage, Mbeha said.