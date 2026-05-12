Oshikoto Farmers Happy with Surplus Harvest After Good Rains

Oshikoto: Farmers across the Oshikoto Region are celebrating a bountiful harvest following abundant seasonal rains that transformed their fields into a sea of green.According to Namibia Press Agency, after several years of erratic weather patterns and drought concerns, this season's generous rainfall has boosted crop yields, particularly for staple grains such as mahangu, sorghum, Bambara groundnuts, and maize, bringing renewed hope and economic relief to rural households.Many farmers reported harvesting far more than expected, with some fields yielding double or triple their usual output. The surplus is already translating into improved food security, with families setting aside enough for consumption while planning to sell the remainder at local markets.Ester David, a smallholder farmer from Oludhila village in the Eengodi Constituency, told NAMPA on Tuesday that the rains came at the right time and her mahangu field had produced more than she expected. "I will sell some bags to pay school fees for m y children and buy new tools. God has truly blessed us," she said.Similar sentiments were echoed by Joram Shiindi from Ongaka village in the Omuthiya Constituency. "For the first time in many seasons, I don't have to worry about hunger. The surplus means I can store grain properly and even support my neighbours who were not as fortunate. The soil responded well, and our hard work paid off," Shiindi said.Shiindi added that the good harvest is expected to ease pressure on local food prices and stimulate small-scale trade within the region. "Farmers are now looking ahead to better storage solutions and value-addition opportunities to maximise the benefits of their success," he said.Oshikoto Governor Sacky Kathindi, in a telephonic interview with NAMPA on Tuesday, commended the resilience of the region's farmers while highlighting ongoing challenges. "The surplus harvest greatly strengthens our food security in Oshikoto and reduces farmers' dependence on external supplies. However, we must remain vigilant a bout the threat of saline water in some areas, which continues to affect soil quality and long-term productivity. We will continue supporting agriculture through extension services, infrastructure development and targeted interventions to manage saline water, ensuring such successes become the norm rather than the exception," he said.