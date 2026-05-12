Man Shot by Police at Otjiwarongo Identified as Mentally Challenged State Patient

Otjiwarongo: The identification of a 39-year-old man, believed to be mentally challenged, who was allegedly shot and killed by a police officer on Monday at Otjiwarongo, took place Tuesday at the State hospital mortuary in the city. The man was identified by his close relatives as Bertold Mwaafa Nakangombe.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region for the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), confirmed in an interview that Nakangombe was a State patient originally from Omagongati village in the Oshana Region. The incident occurred around 08h30 on Monday at a hiking point from Otjiwarongo to Outjo, opposite the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court.

Mbeha explained that the police responded after receiving a report from community members that Nakangombe was allegedly terrorizing people at the taxi rank. Upon arrival, officers found him armed with a panga, threatening the public.

During the intervention, Nakangombe allegedly advanced towards a police officer at close range, appearing to be on the verge of attack. The officer reportedly retreated and then discharged his R5 firearm, striking Nakangombe in the head.

Nakangombe was transported to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. Mbeha stated that the police officer involved has not been arrested as investigations are still in the early stages.