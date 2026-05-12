Kavango West Leaders Back Wildlife Dispersal Plan

Nkurenkuru: The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Tuesday met leaders and stakeholders in Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West Region to gather input on a proposed Wildlife Dispersal Area aimed at boosting conservation, tourism and community benefits.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Deputy Director for Wildlife and National Parks for the north-eastern regions, Apollinaris Kannyinga, stated that the proposed dispersal area would link existing protected and conservation areas under the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA). The plan focuses on understanding the movement of wildlife, particularly elephants and buffalo, between protected areas and communal land.

Kannyinga explained that the study will examine connectivity between parks in Namibia and Angola, as well as explore options for establishing a new wildlife special area linking the Okavango River landscape. He emphasized that the designation could unlock funding opportunities and create avenues for conservation and tourism development.

Consultant Malan Lindeque of Namibia Nature Solution highlighted that the envisaged dispersal area aligns with broader tourism plans within KAZA. He mentioned that sharing the tourism market could attract tourists, mainly from Europe and America, and that formal conservation status could facilitate tangible projects in communities.

Kavango West Chief Regional Officer Matheus Singambwe shared that experiences from Mangetti National Park demonstrate the potential for wildlife areas to support communities. Dividends from the park are shared among the Regional Council, traditional authorities, and the surrounding community, funding various community projects.

Singambwe stressed the importance of a clear benefits model to ensure that the community directly gains from the development, with visible benefits such as water supply, employment opportunities, and tourism services seen as crucial for securing local support.

Stakeholders expressed that the proposed Wildlife Dispersal Area, alongside potential future expansion within the KAZA TFCA, could enhance wildlife conservation, stimulate tourism, create jobs, and deliver long-term socio-economic benefits to communities in the Kavango West Region.