Tottenham Sacks Coach Postecoglou Just Two Weeks After Europa League Win



Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentine President Javier Milei have jointly adopted the Italy-Argentina Action Plan 2025-2030, marking a significant step towards enhancing bilateral ties. The plan was formalized during President Milei’s visit to Rome, which is the first destination on his ten-day tour of Europe and Israel.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the action plan outlines a framework for collaboration between Italy and Argentina across various sectors. These include energy, infrastructure, critical raw materials, aviation, space, and tourism. The agreement also emphasizes bolstering security and judicial cooperation, with a focus on combating organized crime and drug trafficking. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs from both nations will oversee the implementation of this comprehensive plan.





During a two-hour meeting on Friday, Meloni and Milei discussed fortifying the already robust bilateral partnership. A statement from Meloni’s office highlighted the shared values and deep cultural connections between Italy and Argentina as the basis for this strengthened alliance. Both leaders also expressed their support for enhanced cooperation between the European Union and the South American trade bloc, Mercosur.

