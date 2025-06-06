Tottenham Sacks Coach Postecoglou Just Two Weeks After Europa League Win



Livingstone: Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) Commissioner Sam Shivute has acknowledged the longstanding nature of the bilateral discussions on the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Katima Mulilo. He has assured the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) meeting held in Livingstone, Zambia, of Namibia’s commitment to ensure that the project is finalised within the next 18 months.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in a joint communique issued on Thursday, Shivute praised Zambia’s successful implementation of the Kazungula Bridge’s OSBP as a model from which Namibia could draw valuable lessons. The Permanent Secretary in Zambia’s Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Lillian Bwalya, commended the Namibian delegation for their continued commitment to the successful implementation and realisation of the Katima Mulilo OSBP.





The JSC meeting also welcomed the reaffirmation by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and her Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema, who have also shown commitment to the establishment of the Katima Mulilo OSBP, during a Working Visit by Nandi Ndaitwah to that country on 15 to 16 May 2025 in Lusaka.





Bwalya emphasised the urgent conclusion of the Implementation Plan, which outlines critical activities to be undertaken, and further urged the Joint Technical Committee to sustain momentum and deliver measurable results. The Joint Steering Committee adopted the draft Implementation Plan and resolved to finalise the Plan within one month, as stated in the joint statement.





Additionally, the JSC also approved the Governance Structure, including the Terms of Reference for various sub-committees that will be established to support the implementation of the OSBP. The two co-chairpersons called upon all relevant institutions and senior officials to ensure consistent and effective representation at all future meetings, whether held in the Republic of Namibia or the Republic of Zambia and agreed that future meetings alternate between the two countries in accordance with mutual convenience and consensus.





The meeting emphasised commitment and effective delivery of the project within the agreed timeframe. The next JSC to be preceded by the Joint Technical Committee is expected to take place in September this year.

