Mexico Pledges to Defend Independence, Sovereignty from U.S. Meddling

IT News Africa’s Digital Finance Africa 2025 drives fintech innovation, secure cross-border payments, AI advancements, and financial inclusion across Africa.

JOHANNESBURG, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Africa is undergoing a profound financial transformation, with fintech and cross-border payments leading the charge. The continent’s cross-border payments market is projected to grow from $329 billion in 2025 to $1 trillion by 2035, fueled by fintech innovation and intra-African trade. This growth enhances financial inclusion, connecting millions via mobile money, where Africa leads globally.

However, this digital surge heightens cybersecurity risks, necessitating robust fraud prevention. Fintechs must prioritize compliance, identity verification, and AI to safeguard data. AI is revolutionizing banking by automating fraud detection, enhancing compliance, and improving risk assessment, enabling secure, efficient systems.

“The 5th Digital Finance Africa conference is a pivotal platform for uniting industry leaders to shape a secure, inclusive financial future,” says Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa.

Set for July 3, 2025, at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, this summit will foster collaboration in fintech, AI, regulation, and cybersecurity. Themed “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa,” DFA2025 will explore technology’s transformative power.

Key Topics

Navigating cybersecurity risks

Emerging payment technologies

Overcoming capital constraints

Implementing AI in banking

Leveraging cloud infrastructure

Why Attend?

Engage with 300+ executives and founders Gain insights from thought leaders Explore cutting-edge solutions Network for collaboration

Why Sponsor or Exhibit at Digital Finance Africa 2025?

Join Digital Finance Africa 2025 on July 3, 2025, at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, to showcase your fintech or technology services. Engage with decision-makers from major banks, present innovative solutions, and establish your company as a leader in Africa’s fintech market, projected to reach $1 trillion in cross-border payments by 2035. Gain extensive branding, secure opt-in contacts for ongoing relationships, and drive sales with a speaking slot. With digital payments expected to hit $1.5 trillion by 2030, this summit is the ideal platform for fintechs and tech providers to fuel growth and shape Africa’s financial future.

To register, speak, sponsor, or exhibit, visit: www.DigitalFinanceAfrica.co.za

Media Contact

Mamsi Nkosi, IT News Africa

[email protected]

+27120125801

