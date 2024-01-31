KEEPING THE LIGHTS ON THROUGH CARPENTRY

OSHAKATI: Despite very limited space in his makeshift workshop, Josua Vilho has been able to consistently deliver quality products to his customers. The 28-year-old Vilho has realised his dream of being an independent joinery and carpentry entrepreneur, and when he talks about his business there is an unmistakable glow in his eyes. Vilho, who is originally from Onaluthipa village near Omuthiya in the Oshikoto Region, related that after graduating from the Windhoek Vocational Training Centre in 2020, he started off working as a general worker in a family business, before venturing into his own business. The business is today located in the Okandjengedi area of Oshakati, and was established in 2021 after completing his studies. He delivers his products to as far as Okongo in the Ohangwena Region, with dreams to reach areas such as the Kavango West, Kavango East and the Zambezi regions. According to Vilho, his first product was a dinner table. He struggled to perfect the drawers, and his client did not acce pt this and asked him to re-do it. 'I laughed and said it was a prank - I only wanted to see the reaction of the buyer, and walked away with the products. It then took me a week to have the order ready again for my client,' he said. He added that for the last two years, he has been operating from his rented bedroom in Oshakati as he does not have a workshop of his own. Vilho noted that with the little he generates from his business he is able to support his six siblings and extended family, of whom most are still in school. This, Vilho stated, has been challenging to his work, due to limited funds and space to operate from that would accommodate more of his work. Moreover, Vilho indicated that some of the challenges he encounters along his journey include mistakes with accurate measurements, and once the measurement is wrong the boards might get damaged, leading to loss. He further stated that most clients are looking for ready-made products, which is not always easy because there are issues such as a l ack of materials and clients not accepting the feedback. 'Another challenge is lack of transport because I do not have a car, which I need to deliver products to my clients. Using other people's cars is very costly,' he added. Vilho dreams of eventually operating from his own workshop, extend his business and become a well-known joiner who can supply products to clientele across the country. He also wishes to become a trainer so he can help upcoming joiners to start their careers without having to rely on the government for employment opportunities. Oshakati East Constituency Councillor Abner Shikongo stated that the constituency has a high unemployment rate among the youth as most of them did not make it to university. 'This is a great venture as it speaks to youth employment,' Shikongo said before encouraging other young people to pursue self-employment. Shikongo also indicated that the youth can apply for micro-business financing offered by the government at constituency level. 'The government does not sponsor with money, but in the form of materials once-off,' he noted. Source: The Namibia Press Agency