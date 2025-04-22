

Moscow: Russia’s Tsentr (Center) group of forces has reportedly eliminated more than 310 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement on Tuesday. The ministry detailed that, in addition to personnel losses, Ukraine also lost four combat armored vehicles and three cars.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Defense Ministry further reported that Russia’s Zapad (West) group has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug (South) group has claimed up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers in the ongoing conflict. Additionally, the Sever (North) group of forces reportedly eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day.





The recent developments indicate significant losses for Ukrainian forces across various fronts as the conflict continues. The figures provided by the Russian Defense Ministry highlight the ongoing intensity of the battles between the involved groups.

