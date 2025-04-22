

Moscow: It is necessary to understand whether Ukraine itself is ready to implement the idea of ending strikes on civilian infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. “We must first understand whether the Ukrainian side is ready for this [to implement the plan to cease fire on civilian infrastructure],” Peskov told reporters.





According to Namibia Press Agency, civilian infrastructure facilities should be clearly differentiated in order to implement the proposal to stop attacks on infrastructure, Peskov added. “If we talk about civilian infrastructure facilities, it is necessary to clearly differentiate in what situations these facilities can be used as military targets and in what situations they cannot be,” the spokesman said.





Kiev’s proposal to stop attacks on civilian infrastructure should be analyzed taking into account the experience of the Easter truce, Peskov said. “It [Kiev] made a proposal not to carry out strikes, but this issue needs to be discussed taking into account the experience of the Easter truce,” Peskov said.





The Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday until midnight from Sunday to Monday (21:00 GMT on Sunday). The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that a total of 4,900 violations by the Ukrainian side had been recorded during the temporary ceasefire.

