Kavango East Crowned 2025 Newspaper Cup Netball Champions



Outjo: The Kavango East regional netball team emerged victorious as the champions of the 2025 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, claiming the title on Monday in Outjo, located in the Kunene Region. The team clinched the championship after defeating the Omaheke Region with a final score of 40 to 21.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Kavango East team demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the tournament, securing their place as the new titleholders. In the battle for third place, the Ohangwena regional netball team managed to secure victory against the previous year’s champions, the Khomas Region, with a score of 42 to 33.

Frans Ndara, the head coach of the Kavango East team, expressed his satisfaction in an interview with Nampa following the final game, highlighting the dedication and effort put forth by his players during their preparations. Meanwhile, Omaheke’s head coach, Greg Makari, conveyed his team’s disappointment with the outcome despite their extensive preparations, and noted that they

plan to review their strategies for the next year’s tournament.