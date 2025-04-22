

Kursk: The Sever (North) group of the Russian armed forces have successfully regained control over the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Gornal village, located in the Kursk Region, as reported by a source within the group to RIA Novosti on Tuesday. The source confirmed that resistance from opposing forces was broken, allowing the Russian forces to liberate the monastery.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Ukrainian armed forces had been using the monastery solely for military purposes, establishing UAV control points and artillery mounts within its confines. In a strategic move to support their infantry and maintain their positions, Ukrainian forces deployed 300 drone units in the Kursk Region, including the specialized Magyar Birds unit.





The source detailed that an analysis of UAV launches by Ukrainian forces during the initial assault on the settlement of Guevo showed up to 300 drone crews in operation. Drone activity intensified as the Magyar Birds unit, known for aerial reconnaissance and precision strikes, was repositioned to hold strategic locations such as Gornal, the monastery, and Guevo. Despite these efforts, Ukrainian infantry could not maintain control over Guevo and were forced to reinforce their positions with drone units.





Earlier in March, Russian forces initiated a large-scale offensive in the Kursk Region, successfully liberating the border town of Sudzha along with several settlements including Guevo and Oleshnya. The Russian Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian troop losses in the Kursk direction have surpassed 75,000.

