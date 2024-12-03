Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Police in Tasmania.

Hot News :

Hobart: A man who threatened police and the public with a knife was fatally shot by officers in Tasmania, the Australian island state’s police reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Launceston, the state’s second-largest city, drawing a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services personnel.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Tasmania Police were alerted to the situation in the central business district around 10 a.m. local time. Officers attempted to negotiate with the knife-wielding man, but when he ignored commands to drop the weapon, they resorted to using capsicum spray. Despite this, the man continued advancing toward the officers.

Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar detailed that two officers discharged their firearms, with two bullets striking the man in the chest. Immediate first aid was administered at the scene, and he was quickly transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

During the confrontation, a pol
ice officer was also injured, sustaining a bullet wound to the cheek. The officer was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Bodnar further stated that the man, who was previously known to police, initially made threats at a business before moving onto the street. A crime scene has been established at the location of the shooting, and a police professional standards investigation is underway to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

