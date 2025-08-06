

Columbus: Tuesday’s Leagues Cup group stage matches concluded with unexpected outcomes as both American and Mexican teams faced off. Among the notable results, Columbus secured a narrow victory against Leon with a score of 1-0.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the matches saw Toluca overcoming New York City with a 2-1 win, while Puebla managed a 2-1 victory against Montreal. In another closely contested match, Pachuca defeated Houston Dynamo with a score of 2-1.





The day’s other fixtures included San Diego’s 2-0 win against Mazatlan, and Los Angeles FC edging out Tigres UANL with a 2-1 result. These matches continue to build excitement and anticipation as the Leagues Cup progresses.

