Landslide Leaves Seven Missing in Guangzhou



Hoima: Nineteen people were killed and 13 others injured after a lorry overturned in the western Uganda district of Hoima, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred when a fuel truck, transporting traders from a market in the neighboring Buliisa district, lost control and overturned.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, detailed that the accident took place on Tuesday night. The spokesperson explained that the lorry failed to brake, which led to the vehicle losing control, falling, and overturning. This tragic accident resulted in 19 fatalities on the spot, while the injured individuals were swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment.





Hakiza pointed out that overloading might have been a contributing factor to the accident. The lorry was reportedly carrying both passengers and merchandise, which may have compromised its stability. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in Uganda.





A recent police report from Uganda, released in February, indicated a worrying trend in road fatalities. The report documented 5,144 deaths from road crashes in 2024, a rise from 4,806 in 2023, and 4,534 in 2022.

