LPM recalls councillor for Keetmanshoop town council

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) has withdrawn one of its councillors, Sydney Skakana from the Keetmanshoop Local Authority, with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to Skakana on 13 January 2022, LPM operative secretary, Edson Isaaks said the party’s political action committee resolved in terms of section 13, subsection 3 and 4 of the local authority Act of 1992 to withdraw councillor Skakana from representing the party in the Keetmanshoop town council.

The letter seen by Nampa reads: “Your endorsement is herewith revoked and as of this day, you cease to be councillor representing the LPM and shall have no authority, jurisdiction or power of any sort to act on behalf of the party in council affairs.”

Approached for comment Skakana did acknowledge having received the letter saying: “I got the same copy that you have, further the letter is self-explanatory so no need for me to expect other communication other than what was presented to me. I respect the decision of the party and will ask no further questions.”

Skakana becomes the second councillor to be recalled by the party in less than a month after the then Mayor of Keetmanshoop councillor, Maree Smith was also withdrawn from the council.

