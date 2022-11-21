Man allegedly stabbed to death by brother at Otjomuise

A 28-year-old man died instantly in the early hours of Saturday after he was allegedly stabbed once in the chest with a kitchen knife by his brother at the Otjomuise residential area in the capital.

According to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s weekend crime report issued to Nampa on Monday, the deceased is yet to be identified.

He was, however, allegedly stabbed by his 25-year-old brother, with whom he had a heated argument at their shared residence.

“The incident occurred at about 02h50 in the early hours of Saturday, when the two allegedly had an argument, and also [hurled] insults towards each other at the house,” stated NamPol in the report.

The suspect has been apprehended, it added.

In a separate incident at Aranos, a 21-year-old man was also arrested on Saturday after he allegedly used an axe to cut and injure the lower back of his 22-year-old friend in Nuwerus residential area at the town.

The incident occurred at about 17h30 on Saturday, when the two were allegedly consuming alcohol, after which a quarrel ensued between them.

“The victim, who was badly injured, was taken to Mariental State Hospital, where he is recovering in a critical condition,” it stated.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday and is expected to appear in court during the week at the town on a charge of attempted murder.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency