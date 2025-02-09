Man Apprehended for Rape of Two Minors in Omusati Region



Omusati: The Namibian Police Force in the Omusati Region have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping two cousins, aged 14 and 16, at Onyamangunda village in the Onesi Constituency. The incident reportedly occurred in December 2024 but was only reported on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPol Omusati Regional Commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson, stated that the matter was brought to the police’s attention by the victims’ 54-year-old grandmother. The suspect allegedly arrived at the complainant’s house, where he found the two girls playing outside.





“He grabbed both victims by their arms, pulled them into a bedroom, and instructed them to sit on the bed. He then pushed the 16-year-old onto the bed, undressed her, and sexually assaulted her,” Basson explained. The 14-year-old was present during this assault.





Basson further detailed that following the assault on the 16-year-old, the suspect then turned his attention to the 14-year-old, undressed her, and raped her. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and it has been confirmed that the victims and the suspect are not related.

