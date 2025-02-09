Hot News :

Chinese Cross Country Skiers Dominate Women’s 5km Free Event at Asian Winter Games

Man Apprehended for Rape of Two Minors in Omusati Region

One Dead and 28 Missing After Landslide in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province

Nujoma’s Departure Signifies End of an Era

Nujoma’s Departure Signifies End of an Era

Traditional Fish Catching Ceremony Draws Hundreds in Cambodia

Search
Close this search box.

Man Apprehended for Rape of Two Minors in Omusati Region

Share This Article:


Omusati: The Namibian Police Force in the Omusati Region have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping two cousins, aged 14 and 16, at Onyamangunda village in the Onesi Constituency. The incident reportedly occurred in December 2024 but was only reported on Friday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPol Omusati Regional Commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson, stated that the matter was brought to the police’s attention by the victims’ 54-year-old grandmother. The suspect allegedly arrived at the complainant’s house, where he found the two girls playing outside.



“He grabbed both victims by their arms, pulled them into a bedroom, and instructed them to sit on the bed. He then pushed the 16-year-old onto the bed, undressed her, and sexually assaulted her,” Basson explained. The 14-year-old was present during this assault.



Basson further detailed that following the assault on the 16-year-old, the suspect then turned his attention to the 14-year-old, undressed her, and raped her. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and it has been confirmed that the victims and the suspect are not related.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.