Man Stabbed to Death in Tsumeb, Suspect Remains Unknown.



Tsumeb: A 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by an unknown suspect at Saamstan Location in Tsumeb in the Oshikoto Region on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, The Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Oshikoto Region, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, stated that the incident occurred around 02h00 and the deceased has been identified as Rudolf Somseb.

“It is alleged that an unresponsive body of a male person was found laying on the street by a member of the public who was returning home from work. They then reported the matter to the police, who rushed to the scene,” reported Ekandjo. He added that the state ambulance was immediately summoned to the scene, and the person was then declared dead.

“It was observed that the deceased was stabbed in the chest with an Okapi knife, which was found lying on the ground next to the body,” Ekandjo said. The deceased’s remains were transported to Lambardt State Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. His next

of kin have been informed of his death.

No arrest has been made in connection with the death and police investigations continue.