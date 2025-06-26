IOC Pauses Host Election Process for Future Olympic Games

Hot News :

Manchester City and Real Madrid Secure Wins in FIFA Club World Cup

Orlando: Manchester City claimed a decisive victory against Juventus with a 5-2 win in the FIFA Club World Cup match held in Orlando. The English team showcased their scoring prowess, dominating the Italian side throughout the game.



According to Namibia Press Agency, in Washington D.C., Wydad Casablanca faced a narrow defeat against Al Ain, who emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. The match was closely contested, but the team from the United Arab Emirates managed to secure the win.



In Group H action in Philadelphia, Real Madrid asserted their strength with a 3-0 win over Salzburg. The Spanish team controlled the match, preventing the Austrian team from scoring.



Meanwhile, in Nashville, Al-Hilal achieved a 2-0 victory against Pachuca. The Saudi Arabian team maintained a solid performance throughout the game, ensuring their position in the group standings.

