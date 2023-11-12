Man’s lifeless body discovered in Rehoboth

The lifeless body of William Titus, 51, was discovered near Jane Store in Rehoboth's Block B residential area in the early hours of Sunday. It is alleged that the deceased died on the scene after he was assaulted with a wooden plank on the head during a heated argument with a 22-year-old suspect. The weekend crime report of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) availed here Sunday indicated that the deceased body was discovered, with a smashed head next to the tarred road, between 02h00 and 06h00 by the NamPol patrol team. 'The suspect was arrested while the plank, used as a weapon in the incident was recovered later,' the report read. Meanwhile, a man was on Saturday robbed of items valued at N.dollar 21 000 after suspects reportedly held him at gunpoint at Khomasdal's Nampost office in Windhoek. According to the report, the incident happened at about 23h40 and the items that were taken include an iPhone 12 pro-max, N.dollars 5000 in cash, a wristwatch, and a ring. No recovery and arrests have been made yet. In another incident, a 30-year-old Namibian female was on Friday robbed of properties valued at N.dollars 20 000 after she was held at gunpoint at Hochlandpark residential area in Windhoek. It is alleged that two armed suspects, a female and male, broke into the victim's residential premises at about 23h25, held her at gunpoint, and took off with an iPhone 11, and three perfume bottles all valued at N.dollars 20 000. No recovery nor arrests have been made yet and police investigations in all matters continue.