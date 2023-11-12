MEFT cautions against SA’s white rhino import trend

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has cautioned Namibian Registered Game Dealers to guard against importing live White rhinoceros from South Africa (SA) to re-export to countries outside their natural distribution range. This according to the Ministry's Spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda has become a concerning trend to the Ministry which might disadvantage Namibian farmers or game dealers in case they want to export white rhinoceros of Namibian origin. Muyunda in a press statement on Sunday said: 'South Africa has stricter domestic measures in place that do not allow the export of some wildlife species. Namibian private farmers, especially registered Game Dealers are cautioned not to engage in such transactions as they will not be supported within the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). We will not allow Namibia to be used to circumvent the South African Laws,' Muyunda said, while noting the Ministry values and respects its r elationship with the said registered game dealers and would like to maintain such. 'Furthermore, we are committed to upholding the rule of law hence we cannot engage in activities that undermine either our domestic laws or those of other countries. In the long run, this would be detrimental to our conservation as it may lead to international trade suspensions for Namibia due to non-compliance with the provisions of the CITES Convention,' Muyunda said.