Minister of State addresses security in Namibia

Luanda - The Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office of the President of Republic Francisco Furtado Wednesday in Luanda analysed the security issues on the border between Angola and Namibia, as part of the defence relationship between the two countries.

This was during a meeting with the General Staff for Defence Intelligence of Namibia, Brigadier General Natanael Ngolo.

A note released at the end of the meeting states that the two entities also analysed aspects related to the need to control and open access roads and step up joint actions to combat illegal migration and smuggling.

The Namibian delegation has been in Angola at the invitation of its Intelligence and Military Security counterpart.

Relations between Angola and Namibia, as independent states, were established after September 18, 1990.

Angola was the first country to recognise the independence of Namibia and formalise diplomatic relations. AL

Source: Angola Press News Agency