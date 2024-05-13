Invest in young people now for long-term benefits – Entrepreneur



Mrs Ibukun Awosika, a Motivational Speaker and an Entrepreneur, has stressed the need to invest in younger people now to ensure a long-term benefit for the Church and nation was necessary and important.

Awosika stated this in Abuja at the Woman to Woman (W2W) Conference organised by the House on the Rock, the Refuge, Church, Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference with the theme, ‘Planted to Flourish’, is organised by the Church to also mark the 2024 Women’s Day.

Awosika emphasised the importance of shaping young minds early enough to avoid future challenges.

She pointed out that investing in people not only ensures their long-term value but also benefits nations, communities, and the church.

She equally stressed the need to maximise the talent of women as they were strategic assets for societal development.

Dwelling on the theme ‘Planted to Flourish’, the Lead Pastor of the Church, Mr Uche Aigbe highlighted the significance of women in life, even as he emphasised t

heir crucial role as helpmates created by God.

Acknowledging their contributions, the lead pastor urged them to continue fulfilling God’s purpose.

He then expressed gratitude for women, recognizing their efforts in making life fulfilling and vibrant.

He urged women to continue to be what What Gdd has created them to be and fulfil God’s purpose and mandate in the world.

‘God created man and woman, and women have a very important role to play in life. God created a woman as a helpmate to the man, which means women are important,’ he said.

Also speaking, the President of Woman to Woman Ministry of the Church, Abuja, Dr Chichi Aigbe, encouraged women to support their husbands and stay rooted in faith.

She explained the role of women as helpmates to their husbands, urging them to support their spouses through challenges and difficult times.

She highlighted women’s resilience, likening them to palm trees that could find water even in the desert.

Encouraging them to hold onto their faith, she emphasised that

God is the only one who can help them through any challenge in life.

She stressed the importance of staying connected to God and His word, especially in difficult times.

On her part, the Team Lead of GROW, an arm of Woman to Woman Ministry, Doreen Mogaji outlined their efforts to support women-owned small businesses and aid the community.

The initiative, part of House on the Rock church in Abuja, focuses on giving back to the community and engaging church members in charitable activities.

They provide support to small businesses, particularly those owned by women, by offering equipment and seed grants.

Additionally, they engage in community outreach, including feeding programs and clothing donations.

The initiative also offers counselling services to families facing crises, emphasising the importance of building a solid foundation based on scriptural teachings

Source: News Agency of Nigeria