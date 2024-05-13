100 Most Notable Africans’ summit in Rwanda’ll showcase Nigeria’s potentials- organisers



Organisers of the annual ‘100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit have said that the 2024 edition of the acclaimed event will be held in Rwanda.

Amb. Kinsley Amafibe, Project Director Africa, for the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the summit is poised to showcase the extraordinary achievements and potential of Nigerian and other African business titans, leadership and security stakeholders and entrepreneurs.

‘The flagship event is scheduled to hold in Kigali the Rwanda capital from Aug. 1 to Aug.4, with the theme, ‘Fostering Collaboration and Networking Among Business Leaders and Stakeholders.’

The project director said the summit was organised in collaboration with several stakeholders, including the Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation, American Management University, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide and the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber.

He said the event would bring

together seasoned entrepreneurs, leaders of businesses from different sectors across the continent to chart a common front towards promoting economic prosperity, peace and stability in Africa.

‘The 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit 2024 is primed to serve as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and investment around the Africa continent.

‘We shall assemble pacesetters across different sectors, including those in business, government, academia, security, entertainment and the civil society to discuss sustainable development, economic prosperity, and peace building initiatives for positive transformation across Africa.

‘As we converge on Rwanda, we hope to harness the transformative power of business and leadership to propel Africa and its people towards unprecedented heights of prosperity and well-being,’ he said.

Amafibe said the choice of Rwanda as location for the summit was crucial as is signifies, tenacity, hope, unity and progress, which were the focus of the event.

He ad

ded that the event would feature keynote addresses, vibrant panel discussions, specialised workshops and captivating keynote addresses, and interactive sessions geared towards achieving sustainable development.

He said insecurity, illegal migration, poverty and the empowerment of the youth for a prosperous Africa are among issues that will be on the front burner.

‘A crowning moment of the summit will be the official unveiling of African Business and Leadership Club, Art and Cultural Exhibition, and then the presentation of awards.

‘The Leadership and Excellence honour will be given to deserving Africans, including peace and security icons, women leaders, and then Young Entrepreneurs Under 40.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria