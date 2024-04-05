Minor electrocuted at Ongwediva

A nine-year-old child died instantly on Thursday afternoon after being electrocuted by an electric fence at New Reception in Ongwediva.

The deceased was identified as Anna Ndakolute, a learner at International Primary School-Ongwediva.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Oshana’s Community Policing Sub-Division Inspector, Frida Shikole, said the incident occurred around 13h00 on Thursday.

‘It is alleged that the deceased was coming from school with fellow learners and as they were walking, she touched the stay wire that supports the electrical line and she got shocked to death,’ she said.

She added that the deceased was declared dead at the scene and that her remains were taken to the Oshana Police Mortuary.

Police investigations into the matter continues.

