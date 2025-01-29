Misinformation on Child Removal Case Harmful: Nghipondoka Robiati



Windhoek: The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare (MGEPESW) has cautioned against misinformation surrounding the recent removal of children by social workers and the Namibian Police Force, warning that false claims are harming professionals and compromising child protection efforts.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a statement issued by the ministry’s Executive Director, Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, addressed social media speculation regarding the legality and motives behind the removal, clarifying that the intervention was conducted in full compliance with the Child Care and Protection Act 2015 (CCPA) and under court orders. Officials determined that the children’s immediate environment posed a serious risk to their well-being, prompting necessary action to ensure their safety.





“The dissemination of unverified claims suggesting that procedures were not followed or implying hidden agendas is harmful. Such remarks erode public trust, damage the reputation of professionals, and jeopardise the child protection system,” Nghipondoka-Robiati said.





She further explained that misinformation has already led to harassment of one of the social workers involved, both in person and on social media. The ministry condemned such actions, stating that they amount to punishment for professionals who are carrying out their lawful duties.





“This harassment impacts the personal and professional well-being of social workers, making it difficult for them to execute their duties effectively,” the statement noted, urging the public to refrain from attacking government officials over child protection interventions.





MGEPESW and the Namibian Police Force called on the public to exercise caution when discussing sensitive cases involving children. They urged individuals to verify facts before posting, protect the identity of minors, and seek clarification from relevant authorities rather than relying on speculation.





“At the core of this misinformation is the damage to the child’s well-being. It is crucial that discussions around such cases are informed and responsible,” the ministry stressed.





Authorities encouraged anyone dissatisfied with child protection decisions to formally report their concerns to the police rather than spreading potentially harmful allegations online.

