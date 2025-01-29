Over 70 Youth Employed for Debushing Project at Onkumbula



Onkumbula: A total of 73 young people from various villages in the Oshikoto region have been employed to clear vegetation along a 70-kilometre gravel road between Onkumbula and Onyati villages. A non-governmental organisation, the Association of Unemployed Artisans in Namibia, has undertaken the project. Its founder, Matias Nghulikwa, told Nampa on Tuesday that they are clearing trees and other plants within 30 metres of the road.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nghulikwa explained that removing vegetation encroaching on the road creates a more open area for both drivers and other road users. “We are 30 metres wider and open for our road users to see each other,” said Nghulikwa.





He added that the workers have been employed for two months, having started on 23 January 2025, with the project set to conclude on 23 March 2025. “These young people will be paid N.dollars 2 000 per month, and they work from 08h00 to 17h00, Monday to Friday,” Nghulikwa added.





Nghulikwa said the initiative aims to tackle unemployment and that the group has been contracted by the Ministry of Works and Transport to clear the road. The group leader, Niipele David, told Nampa in an interview on Tuesday that the young people employed in the project are residents of Onkumbula, Onyuulaye, Omulingi, Etambo Onamukuku, and Onandjaba.

