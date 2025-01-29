Police in Kavango West Region Ready to Fight GBV



Nkurenkuru: Members of the Namibian Police Force in the Kavango West Region have expressed their readiness to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV) following a two-day training session at the NamPol Regional Headquarters in Nkurenkuru. The training, focused on the National Policy and the Child Care and Protection Act, aimed to equip police officers with essential knowledge to address GBV cases effectively in the community and region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the session was officiated by NamPol Commander for the Kavango West Region, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo. She emphasized that despite numerous educational and awareness campaigns by the Ministry of Gender and other stakeholders, GBV remains a significant issue within society. Commissioner Sakuwa-Neo highlighted the alarming increase in GBV cases, including assaults, rape, and passion killings, underscoring the societal disregard for the plight of vulnerable groups.





Commissioner Sakuwa-Neo also pointed out that police officers themselves can be victims and perpetrators of GBV, which poses a challenge to their role in safeguarding the community. “The same community we are entrusted to protect, we end up abusing. It is a shame and an embarrassment to the organisation,” she remarked.





Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, speaking at the event, described violence against women and girls as a persistent human rights violation that disrupts peace and stability. He urged law enforcement officers to adopt a compassionate and knowledgeable approach in their duties to better support and protect those who are unable to defend themselves. Agas also noted that many GBV crimes go unreported due to stigma and lack of support, emphasizing the need for a safer and more empowering environment for victims to seek help.

