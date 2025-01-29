Power Outage at Central Hospital Restored on Time: Nangombe



Windhoek: The Ministry of Health and Social Service has confirmed a temporary power outage at Windhoek Central Hospital’s west wing on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a statement issued by Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, states that the power interruption was caused by a malfunctioning secondary water storage tank, which affected critical units such as the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Cardiac ICU.





Nangombe explained that water seeped into the electricity distribution box, causing a short circuit and the resultant tripping of the breakers. ‘Patients in the affected sections were transferred to other appropriate areas within the hospital. Prompt action and contingency measures ensured that no patient was exposed to risk or danger,’ he said.





He further mentioned that no complications were experienced by any patient as a result of the power outage. Nangombe indicated that the power was fully restored after technicians from the Ministry of Works and Transport, along with the City of Windhoek, attended to the emergency.

