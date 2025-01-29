Namibia Lifts Ban on Maize and Palm Products Imports from South Africa



Windhoek: The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) has announced the immediate lifting of the importation and transit ban on maize products, palm, and palm products from South Africa. This decision comes after thorough research into the detection of Bud Rot of Palms and Goss’s Wilt on Maize in South Africa.

According to Namibia Press Agency, MAWLR executive director, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, explained in a press release that the research and ongoing monitoring have shown that Goss’s Wilt predominantly affects maize seed rather than the grain itself. In response, measures concerning Bud Rot in palms will be adjusted. The ministry advises caution in importing these plant products to prevent the introduction of plant diseases into Namibia.

Nghituwamata emphasized that importers should be cautious with potentially affected materials to minimize the risk of introducing these bacteria into Namibia. As part of the revised approach, the ministry plans to update the phytosanitary import requirements

for these products.

MAWLR urges producers, importers, and the public to act responsibly and adhere to guidelines designed to mitigate risks associated with these bacterial diseases. All previously issued permits, along with new permit applications, will be reinstated immediately. The ministry will continue its research and monitoring efforts to implement preventative measures.