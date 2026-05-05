Mkusa Pushes for Evidence-Based Governance in NDP6

Windhoek: Secretary to Cabinet, Ambassador Emilia Mkusa, has announced a fundamental shift in government's approach, moving from bureaucratic delays to a proactive, data-driven strategy.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Mkusa emphasized the ongoing evolution of the Cabinet Secretariat's monitoring and evaluation (MandE) units, aimed at aligning all executive decisions with the goals of Vision 2030 and ensuring that policy intentions translate into measurable national progress. "The Cabinet submission will evaluate the item's alignment with the national development agenda and governance priorities, shifting from a compliance-based to a results-oriented approach. This ensures that Cabinet decisions directly support the objectives of Vision 2030 and the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6)," she said.

She added that the secretariat is strengthening its approach by prioritizing early detection of implementation challenges, rather than documenting failures after the fact. "This evolution is driven by a presidential mandate to upgrade monitoring and evaluation capacity by 2026, with the aim of transforming MandE into a proactive management tool rather than merely a reporting exercise," she said.

Mkusa outlined key strategies to achieve these goals, highlighting the importance of identifying delays early. "MandE units will be restructured to detect implementation bottlenecks promptly, enabling mid-course corrections to keep major programmes under NDP6 on track towards the long-term targets of Vision 2030," she noted.

Furthermore, Mkusa said Cabinet has adopted evidence-based decision-making, empowering MandE units to provide high-quality, actionable data to support decision-making. "This evidence supports informed decisions that reflect the needs of the population and align with the transformation towards an industrialized nation envisioned in Vision 2030," she added.

The NDP6, which spans 2025/26 to 2030/31, outlines Namibia's economic transformation agenda towards Vision 2030, focusing on growth through high-value production, increased private sector participation, human development, community resilience, and sustainable resource management.

Mkusa said all institutions are required to submit quarterly progress reports, stressing the importance of early intervention to ensure project success. She further emphasized accountability through the use of advanced evaluation tools to strengthen governance and align implementation with national development priorities. "This evolution seeks to address weaknesses in the implementation of Cabinet decisions and to ensure a focused approach where every action is clearly assigned and aligned with national development goals," she said.

Mkusa added that these measures will enable the Cabinet Secretariat to ensure that monitoring and evaluation inform policy reforms and identify potential bottlenecks in the implementation of Cabinet decisions, thereby supporting the achievement of Vision 2030.