Motorist in cannabis dealing granted bail at Otjiwarongo

The 25-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf R who was on Wednesday arrested with 1 000 grams of cannabis in his vehicle on the B1 road between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja, was Friday afternoon granted bail by the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, Romeo Goagoseb appeared before the Otjiwarongo Principal Magistrate, Karel Muyeghu, who granted him bail of N.dollars 4 000.

Goagoseb conducted his own defence in court after the magistrate explained his legal rights.

His case was postponed to 16 May 2023 for further police investigations.

Prosecutor Toini Amuthitu who represented the State in the matter did not oppose granting of bail to Goagoseb.

The court on Friday was told that the alleged 1 000 grams of cannabis which led to his arrest, was uncovered under the driver seat of the vehicle Goagoseb was operating.

Members of the Namibian Police Force who arrested him, reportedly had reliable information about his dealing activities and also on the possession of these drugs which were destined for Otjiwarongo from Windhoek.

Goagoseb was apprehended at a mobile police roadblock on the B1 road approximately 51 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo after his vehicle was stopped and searched at about 17h00 on Wednesday.

According to Amuthitu in court, the drugs have an estimated street value of N.dollars 50 000.

Police investigations continue.

