Trump Approves Export of Nvidia H200 AI Chips to China



Windhoek: Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) on Monday launched the second edition of the 2026 MTC Branding and Marketing Indaba under the theme ‘Marketing from the Heart’. The event is scheduled to take place from 08 to 10 April 2026 at the M¶venpick Hotel in Windhoek.





According to Namibia Press Agency, MTC’s Chief Brand, Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, Tim Ekandjo, emphasized MTC’s dedication to organizing another world-class industry platform. Ekandjo noted that participants can anticipate engaging keynotes and interactive panel discussions that will address and explore various relevant topics.





The inaugural edition of the MTC Branding and Marketing Indaba earlier this year attracted over 400 delegates. The event aims to encourage collaboration and networking among attendees, offering opportunities to forge new partnerships and foster growth within the industry, Ekandjo highlighted.





The 2026 Indaba will feature 18 speakers from around the globe, including participants from Zambia, Kenya, Botswana, South Africa, Malawi, and Zimbabwe. Notable speakers include Maukeni Ribeiro, a brand and communications strategist from Ghana; Luis Munana, founder of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week; Stephanie Sandridge, head of brand and marketing at Stanbic Bank Botswana; and Naftal Naeman Nghishekwa, founder and creative director of TST Marketing.





Key topics for the Indaba include business storytelling, building authentic brands through meaningful communication, the impact of sustainability and social responsibility on branding, visibility and fair compensation in marketing, and empathy intelligence for brands. Ekandjo stated that the event offers an excellent opportunity for professional development and knowledge sharing among a diverse audience of professionals from various sectors.

