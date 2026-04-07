MURD Motivates N.dollars 1.9 Billion Budget for 2026/2027 Financial Year

Windhoek: The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) has proposed a budget of N.dollars 1.9 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year in the National Assembly. Minister James Sankwasa presented the motivation for Vote 17, which marks a decrease from the previous allocation of N.dollars 2.7 billion.According to Namibia Press Agency, the proposed budget includes N.dollars 1.2 billion designated for operational expenditure and N.dollars 744 million for development expenditure. Sankwasa emphasized the ministry's commitment to managing regional and local governance structures despite the reduced financial resources. He highlighted the importance of the budget as a commitment to fostering dignity, expanding opportunities, and building inclusive communities across Namibia.The Coordination of Local Authority and Regional Councils Affairs programme is set to receive N.dollars 1.1 billion. This allocation aims to provide subsidies to 14 regional councils, 59 local authorities, and 54 recognized traditional a uthorities. An amount of N.dollars 588 million is earmarked for planning, infrastructure, and housing, with a focus on the formalization of informal settlements in towns such as Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Rundu, Keetmanshoop, and Oshakati.Sankwasa pointed out that 80 percent of the 59 local authorities have sewer infrastructure that is inadequate for new housing developments. The estimated cost for upgrading these infrastructures stands at N.dollars 2.5 billion, which remains unfunded in the current financial year. The Rural Development programme is allocated N.dollars 123 million to coordinate food production and sanitation initiatives. Policy coordination and support services will receive N.dollars 107 million, while public participation enhancement is allocated N.dollars 15 million.Additionally, an extra N.dollars 1.5 billion from outside the State Revenue Fund is allocated for the National Housing Enterprise to construct houses. Sankwasa assured that the resources allocated to Vote 17 will be managed respo nsibly to maximize efficiency and effectiveness, despite the fiscal constraints faced by the ministry.