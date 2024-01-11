  • January 12, 2024
NABTA pleads for bus drivers to stop overloading

OMUTHIYA: Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (NABTA) Secretary General, Pendapala Nakathingo is cautioning bus drivers to refrain from the overloading of passengers, particularly during the festive season when demand is high. Nakathingo said this in an interview with Nampa on Thursday, adding that the association cautioned some buses that are overloading as they have added extra make-shift seats to make more money, which is a practice that needs to stop as it endangers the lives of all. 'We know that there are a lot of customers this time but we want them to stick to the allowed number of passengers a vehicle can occupy,' said Nakathingo, adding that in order for them to take action, they rely on complaints from customers. Nakathingo also advised the passengers to not offer more money to drivers as it is tempting the drivers to ask more from other passengers who do not work, especially learners and students. He further lauded the conduct of bus drivers over the past festive season as no accidents involving their members were recorded over the period. 'I want to thank our bus drivers for strongly adhering to the road safety, as there has not been a single harm that was recorded so far in the road,' he said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

