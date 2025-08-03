Flamengo and Cruzeiro Lead Brazilian Serie A Standings After Sunday’s Matches



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced that over the next five years, Namibia will build five Confederation of African Football (CAF) Category Three stadiums across five regions in the country. She made the announcement while addressing the Brave Warriors’ World Cup Campaign fundraising gala dinner in the capital on Saturday, highlighting that sports development is a key focus within the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), which she launched two weeks ago.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the president emphasised the transformative power of sport, not only for physical well-being but also for national cohesion, youth empowerment, economic benefit, and projecting Namibia’s image on the global stage. Despite these efforts, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed regret that Namibians have been unable to enjoy watching their national team play at home for the past five years due to insufficient stadium infrastructure.





The plan includes constructing five CAF Category Three stadiums in the regions of ||Kharas, Erongo, Oshana, Kavango East, and Khomas. Furthermore, CAF Category Two stadiums are to be built in all 14 regions, with each of the 121 constituencies also receiving basic sports facilities. This initiative aims to address the lack of sporting facilities, which has prevented Namibians from experiencing live international football and other sports.





Nandi-Ndaitwah explained that the responsible sectoral ministries and agencies have been tasked with accelerating the construction of modern, adequate stadiums across the country. She emphasised that this effort is not just about construction but also about restoring national pride and providing athletes with world-class facilities.

